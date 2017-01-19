Daily Local News – January 19, 2017

Bloomington is about to conduct what officials believe is the city’s first ever community-wide scientific survey; The Indiana House of Representatives has drafted a new bill regarding abortion, and activist organizations have started to resist; The City Council gave its final approval for a four-year collective bargaining agreement between the City of Bloomington and Professional Firefighters Local 586; The extension of Profile Parkway on Bloomington’s west side is moving forward; Women’s History Month is coming up this March, and the City of Bloomington’s Commission on the Status of Women is accepting nominations for their Woman of the Year, Emerging Leader and Lifetime Contribution Awards.

FEATURE

Newspapers are old school and it takes an old school character to get them to your door or your neighborhood store. Jack Dopp has been in the newspaper delivery business since he was a grade schooler in Gary, Indiana, back in the 1950’s. He and his crew have been bringing newspapers from all over the country — and at times from all over the world — to Bloomington and South Central Indiana for decades. He talks about the newspaper business then and now — and into the future — as he joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what they are planning to do on inauguration day.

CREDITS

Anchors: Carolyn VandeWiele and Glenn Lightner

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford and Kacey Ross

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford.