Daily Local News – January 18, 2017

Last night, brand new Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb focused much of his first State of the State address on the Hoosier economy; That was the director of the Indiana Institute for Working Families, Jessica Fraser, speaking this afternoon with WFHB News Director Joe Crawford; The Board of Trustees for the Richland Bean Blossom School Corporation approved a five thousand dollar raise for Superintendent Mike Wilcox last night.

FEATURE

As the state legislature kicks off the new session, some lawmakers want to change the way the state handles property seized by police. Correspondent Jerrod Dill brings us the story.

You can hear that story again, as well as all of our Daily Local News features, at WFHB dot ORG.

BETTER BEWARE

Ransomware

This internet menace has suddenly become a much greater danger for everyone. Here’s the latest info and ways to find out more. This one is urgent!

CREDITS

ANCHORS: Scott Weddle and Leah Carter

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Better Beware was produced by Richard Fish,

Our feature was produced by Jerrod Dill

Our engineer today is Heather Perry

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford