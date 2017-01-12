Daily Local News – January 12, 2017

The graduation rate at the Monroe County Community School Corporation remains steady, and well above state and national averages; Indiana lawmakers have drafted a bill that would potentially protect high school journalists from censorship from their school administrations; Bloomington’s firefighters are in line to get salary increases, better protective gear and more days off in 2017 thanks to a re-negotiated collective bargaining agreement; Mayor John Hamilton has announced that a national search has resulted in the hire of the city’s first ever Innovation Director; The Bloomington Playwright’s Project issued an invitation to artists to apply for the 37th Annual Arts Fair on the Square.

FEATURE

Martin Luther King Jr.’s record of success against all odds has inspired a consortium of Bloomington environmental groups who’ll get together Sunday for a celebration of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources. The event — The Fierce Energy of Now: Time to Choose — will feature a documentary ﬁlm on our energy and climate future. There’ll also be representatives from nine environmental advocacy and help groups and live local musicians, as well as a light dinner and refreshments. Anne Hedin helped organize the festivities and she joins Michael Glab on this week’s Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what they hope will happen in 2017.

CREDITS

Anchors: Carolyn VandeWiele and Glenn Lightner

Today’s headlines were written by Joe Crawford, Kacey Ross and Cathi Norton

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Joe Crawford.