Daily Local News – February 6, 2017

Around 90 employees at Crane Army Ammunition Activity will be spared from the effects of President Trump’s federal hiring freeze; Bloomington Mayor, John Hamilton, is asking the City Council to annex more than 15 square miles of land into the city; The Bloomington Environmental Commission has published their strategy and recommendations for cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions in the city; The 23rd annual Hoosier Hills Food Bank Soup Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, February 19th.

FEATURE

About 75 area residents turned up Saturday morning for the League of Women Voters’ annual Legislative Update, held at Bloomington City Hall. Six state legislators were invited, but only three were present for the session: Representatives Matt Pierce and Jeff Ellington, and state Senator Mark Stoops. After updating the public on high profile issues including road funding, a proposed cigarette tax, and replacing the ISTEP, the legislators fielded questions from the public. One issue was on the minds of several attendees: renewable energy.

In today’s WFHB Community Report, we’ll hear Senator Stoops and Representative Pierce respond to two residents asking about current Senate and House bills addressing renewable energy. League of Women Voters President, Kate Cruikshank, moderates.

A full video of the League of Women Voters Legislative Update event can be found on the Community Access Television website, catstv.net.

ACTIVATE

From the Activate archives…

Activate! : CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) – Jim Shelton

