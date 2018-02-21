Daily Local News – February 21, 2018

The detention of an African-American family and two children in Bloomington over the weekend is spawning debate over active shooter threats to schools, community policing, and race. Richland-Bean Blossom Community School Corporation is planning to renovate and expand its facilities through three projects. The Indiana Department of Transportation is funding a 4 point 3 million dollar renovation of Yellowwood State Forest roadways. The Bloomington Animal Shelter will reopen this weekend, after renovating its facilities.

Last night, Advocates for Black Lives Matter and concerned community members came to the Bloomington City Council Chambers to voice their opposition to the Bloomington Police Department’s acquisition of an armored car. Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and BPD Chief Mike Diekhoff both spoke before public comment. City Council members stated that the town hall was for them to listen to their constituents and residents’ concern. Dozens of community members spoke against the purchase of the Lenco BearCat armored car, while the wives of several officers stated the purchase was important to their families and the safety of their husbands. At times contentious and divisive—with some community members speaking off microphone from the crowd, while others addressed the council—the town hall lasted for over two hours. Here are excerpts from community members speaking for, and against, the purchase of the armored car.

New forms of tax fraud people are using to claim your tax returns. A really nasty new scam tricks the IRS into sending you money you can’t keep, and then the crooks try to get you to send it to them. Very new, and extremly dangerous!

