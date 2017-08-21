Daily Local News – August 21, 2017

Today’s solar eclipse crossed the American mainland, peaking above Bloomington at around 2:20 this afternoon, and Bloomington residents took to rooftops and meadows, with solar viewers and pinhole cameras. If you’ve been thinking that there are more students than usual in Bloomington, you’re not wrong. On Friday, Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton released a statement condemning ‘bigotry, hate and extremism.’ The city of Bloomington is looking to make the Johnson’s Creamery property a part of the city’s so-called Trades District.

Last month’s rash of overdoses and deaths in downtown Bloomington were caused by people selling a drug marketed as synthetic marijuana, called Spice, or K2. As WFHB Correspondent Cole Stinson tells us, it’s a potentially deadly mix of chemicals that is often more dangerous than Methamphetamines or Heroin.

We speak with Justice Unlocked volunteer Lasserina Dowell. Justice Unlocked provides legal assistance for clients who can’t afford Indiana’s average of 150 dollars an hour for legal expenses.

