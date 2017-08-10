Daily Local News – August 10, 2017

Monroe County Council members can not find their way towards approving a proposed 2018 budget for the county’s Central Emergency Dispatch Center; The Owen County Public Library is currently hosting ‘The Indiana Heart Gallery.’; Indiana State Police troopers reportedly recovered firearms, crystal methamphetamine, and over fifteen thousand dollars in cash during a raid in Bloomington.

FEATURE

Caty Pilachowski is one of Indiana University’s top astronomers. She holds the Kirkwood Chair at IU, was a staff member at the National Optical Astronomy Observatories, and is a past president of the American Astronomical Society. She and the rest of the astronomy department are gearing up for the Great American Total Eclipse that will sweep across the nation in the early afternoon of Monday, August 21st. Caty talks about the eclipse and her love for science as she joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

VOICES IN THE STREET

This week’s edition asks Bloomington residents what they think should be done about the ongoing opioid addiction crisis.

CREDITS

Anchors: Ron Bronson and Carolyn VandeWiele

Today’s headlines were written by Arjun Balasundaram and Alex Davis.

Along with Sarah Vaughan for CATSweek, a partnership with Community Access Television Services.

Our feature was produced by Michael Glab

Voices in the Street was produced by Barbara von Przewoski

Our engineer today is Chris Martin

Our theme music is provided by the Impossible Shapes.

Executive Producer is Wes Martin