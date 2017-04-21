Coming Up On Interchange – The Stones of Reason: Athol Fugard’s My Children! My Africa!

Next time on Interchange: “The Stones of Reason”

Direct action and reform politics meet in Apartheid South Africa in playwright Athol Fugard’s 1989 My Children! My Africa! Within the ruling class apartheid violence of white South Africa sits a play with a taste for moderation and order in debate, and the recognition of the political uses of speech. But the debate is not just between the obvious: black and white, powerful and powerless, privileged and impoverished. It’s also between old and young, tradition and revolution, male and female, private and public, talk and action.

A local production directed by IU professor Murray McGibbon is set to open on April 27th, and I’ll speak two of the play’s three actors, and McGibbon, who is South African. He has asserted that Fugard’s “play is a plea for education over violence, and thoughtful consideration rather than hotheadedness.” We’ll also be joined by Michelle Moyd, assistant professor of history at Indiana University, to ask, who’s writing this curriculum of reason, deliberation, and moderation?

The Stones of Reason, next time on Interchange, Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. on WFHB.