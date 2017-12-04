Business Coalition Opposes New Tax Bill

A small business coalition is running attack ads against Sen. Todd Young for his support of the Senate tax bill.

Businesses for Responsible Tax Reform has reportedly spent over six-figures on television commercials in Indiana. The group has spent more than $1 million on similar ads targeting Republican lawmakers in Tennessee, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, and Arizona. The group is now urging senators to revise the bill to aid small businesses.

The coalition is demanding tax reform that benefits the 30 million small businesses and firms in the United States.

A public opinion poll released by the organization states that a majority of small business owners oppose the bill. According to the poll, 52 percent of small business owners think the bill is harmful to small businesses and 58 percent believe the wealthy will profit from the proposal. A majority also rejected the idea of raising the national debt by $1.5 trillion.