Bring It On! – November 13, 2017

November 13, 2017 Bring It On!, News 31 Views

Tonight’s episode hosts Roberta Radovich and William Hosea interview Dr.Bruce Rose and Liz Mitchell on the renovation of the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs.  The Church of West Baden Springs is on the National Register of Historic Places.  The goal of the renovation project is to enable the enhancement of faith, hope, and love through educating and inspiring present and future generations.

 

Credits:

Our show’s executive producer is Wes Martin

Our show’s producer is Clarence Boone.

Our news editor is Michael Nowlin.

Our board engineer is Jennifer Brooks and Kirsten Payton

Our original theme music was created by Jamyl Efiom

With additional background tracks by David Baker.

For WFHB I’m William Hosea.

