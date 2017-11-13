Bring It On! – November 13, 2017

Tonight’s episode hosts Roberta Radovich and William Hosea interview Dr.Bruce Rose and Liz Mitchell on the renovation of the First Baptist (Colored) Church of West Baden Springs. The Church of West Baden Springs is on the National Register of Historic Places. The goal of the renovation project is to enable the enhancement of faith, hope, and love through educating and inspiring present and future generations.

