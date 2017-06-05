Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – June 5, 2017

Bring It On! – June 5, 2017

Have what it takes to accomplish military-grade and survival themed challenges?

Tonight’s guest, David Neville, tells us about his successful participation on the reality TV show “American Grit.”  While we peek inside the TV show, David’s story is so much more, and worth hearing.  He talks about his track and field days as an IU team member and subsequent Olympian medalist, leading to coaching at Taylor University.  David also tells how his faith guides his family.

Join hosts Cornelius Wright and Jim Sims for a fascinating hour.

 

Headline news of interest to the African-American Community.

 

