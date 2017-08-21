Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – August 21, 2017

Bring It On! – August 21, 2017

August 21, 2017 Bring It On!, News, Public Affairs 28 Views

Hosts Leila Randle and William Hosea speak with Liz Watson, a candidate for the Indiana 9th Congressional District. She is one of four Democrats now vying for the chance to compete in the 2018 election against incumbent U.S. Representative Trey Hollingsworth. Hear Liz’s perspective on what’s important in the coming election.

Beverly Calender-Anderson promotes the upcoming performance of Tiffany Haddish in Bloomington. You know Tiffany from the movie Girls Trip and also her role as Nakeisha on the Carmichael Show.

Hosts Leila Randle and William Hosea
Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone
WFHB News Director Wes Martin
News Editor is Michael Nowlin.
Board Engineers are Kirsten Payton and Jim Thrasher

