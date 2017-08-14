Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – August 14, 2017

Bring It On! – August 14, 2017

August 15, 2017 Bring It On!, News, Public Affairs 8 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:34 — 44.2MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Hosts Cornelius Wright and William Hosea have a special show on recent social justice incidents in our country occurring with greater regularity.  Guest Beth Applegate joins the show as co-chair of “Stand Up for Racial Justice”, or SURJ.  In this double header, Denise Valkyrie and Wanda Savala share their perspective as participants in the rally “Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville – Bloomington Comes together to say NO.”

 

PART ONE

Beth Applegate joins the show as co-chair of “Stand Up for Racial Justice”, or SURJ.

 

PART TWO

Denise Valkyrie and Wanda Savala share their perspective as participants in the rally “Stand in Solidarity with Charlottesville – Bloomington Comes together to say NO.”

 

Credits

Hosts Cornelius Wright and William Hosea

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

WFHB News Director is Wes Martin

Our News Editor is Michael Nowlin.

Our Board Engineer is Jim Thrasher

Tags

Check Also

Volunteers Build Naxolone Kits

More than two dozen community members gathered Wednesday night to help the Indiana Recovery Alliance …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org