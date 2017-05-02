Home > News > DLN Features > Bloomington Residents Participate in Worldwide Migrant Strike

Bloomington Residents Participate in Worldwide Migrant Strike

May 2, 2017 DLN Features, News 44 Views

Yesterday evening in Bloomington about 70 people attended a march and rally in solidarity with an international migrant strike. The event was held in response to a nationwide strike referred to as QUOTE “A Day Without Immigrants.” Participants began with a rally at the IU Sample Gates, followed by a march through downtown to the Courthouse Square, where speakers addressed the crowd. WFHB News was on hand to capture the event and we bring you some of the speakers’ comments now, for today’s WFHB community report.

