Bloomington Police Investigating Swastika Graffiti in Downtown

The City of Bloomington Police Department is investigating four instances of so-called ‘hate-based’ graffiti since Friday.

A city press release stated that the latest instance—a spray-painted swastika found on the 13th and College underpass after noon yesterday—has already been painted over.

BPD Chief Mike Diekhoff says his department is investigating the incidences, and is encouraging people to call in if they see any additional swastika graffiti.

Last year, an investigation into a Swastika spray-painted on a Brown County Church revealed that the perpetrator was the Church’s organist, who identified himself as gay.

Diekhoff says his department is taking the current Bloomington investigations seriously.

The city’s press release stated it was currently unknown if the graffiti incidents were related.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton was quoted in the release as stating, “These acts of hate do not represent the culture and values of Bloomington. Every person is welcome here. Messages of hate are not. We will aggressively pursue every avenue open to us to find the person or persons who are responsible for this and they will be held accountable.”

Diekhoff was also recently appointed to the Integrated Public Safety Commission by Governor Eric Holcomb. The Commission is responsible for coordinating emergency responses to public safety crises.

Diekhoff says his appointment will not interfere with his duties as Bloomington Police Department Chief.