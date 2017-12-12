Bloomington Plan Commission Approves Downtown Development Limits

The Bloomington Plan Commission voiced its support last night for temporary changes to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance that would limit downtown development.

Proposed amendments would change parameters for what’s termed as by-right developments. By-right projects are those that adhere to current zoning code and therefore don’t require Plan Commission review.

According to Commission meeting documents, the proposed changes are based on a community-wide belief that the existing comprehensive plan and unified development ordinance don’t do enough to preserve the integrity, uniqueness, and diversity of downtown neighborhoods.