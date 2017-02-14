Bloomington Monroe County Metropolitan Planning Organization Holds Policy Meeting to Discuss Mayor John Hamilton’s Proposed Annexation

Earlier this month Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton announced his proposal to annex about 10,000 acres of land into the city. Most of the affected property is located just beyond the city limits in unincorporated areas of Monroe County. In a meeting last week, officials expressed concern particuarly about the effects on the County government, which is currently responsible for propviding services to those areas. In the meeting of the policy committee for the Bloomington Monroe County Metropolitan Planning Organization, officials said the change could result in less funding for county roads. In this next clip, from that meeting, we’ll hear first from the city’s assistant planning and transportation director, Josh Desmond. We’ll then hear from Mayor Hamilton, Monroe County Board of Zoning Appeals President Kevin Robling, County Highway Department Director Lisa Ridge, County Council member Geoff McKim, and citizens advisory committee chair Sarah Ryterband, who is also a board member at WFHB.