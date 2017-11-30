bloomingOUT – Mayor John Hamilton – November 30, 2017

Hosts Rachel, Kim, and Alex are joined by Mayor John Hamilton on this weeks broadcast of BloomingOut. They discuss topics related to the government and the LGBT community of Bloomington.

This weeks featured artist was Michael Jackson, celebrating 25 years since the release of Thriller.

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson