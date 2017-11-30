Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – Mayor John Hamilton – November 30, 2017

bloomingOUT – Mayor John Hamilton – November 30, 2017

November 30, 2017 bloomingOUT, News, Public Affairs 16 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 56:29 — 51.7MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Hosts Rachel, Kim, and Alex are joined by Mayor John Hamilton on this weeks broadcast of BloomingOut. They discuss topics related to the government and the LGBT community of Bloomington.

This weeks featured artist was Michael Jackson, celebrating 25 years since the release of Thriller.

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson

Tags

Check Also

IU Graudate Students Protest GOP Tax Plan

Indiana University Graduate students protested and delivered a petition to President Michael McRobbie’s office yesterday …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org