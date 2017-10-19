bloomingOUT – LGBT News Headlines – October 19, 2017

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:46 — 55.6MB)
This evening BloomingOUT welcomes new anchors Kim Hahn and Rachel Jones to the show. They discuss the hottest topics in LGBT news including Trump’s speech at the 12th Annual Value Voters Summit, the #MeToo trend and John Lewis’ interview with LGBTQ Nation.
During the second half of the show, Kim and Rachel introduce themselves and interview each other about where they’re from, their personal experiences and what they hope to bring to BloomingOUT.
Our featured artist this week was AGAINST ME!
Credits
Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones
Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb
Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin
Associate Producers: Grace Thumser and Alex Ashkin
Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson
Graphic Design: Rachel Sutton
Photography: L. Garrett Studio