Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – LGBT News Headlines – October 19, 2017

bloomingOUT – LGBT News Headlines – October 19, 2017

October 19, 2017 bloomingOUT, News, Public Affairs 190 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:00:46 — 55.6MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

This evening BloomingOUT welcomes new anchors Kim Hahn and Rachel Jones to the show. They discuss the  hottest topics in LGBT news including Trump’s speech at the 12th Annual Value Voters Summit, the #MeToo trend and John Lewis’ interview with LGBTQ Nation.

During the second half of the show, Kim and Rachel introduce themselves and interview each other about where they’re from, their personal experiences and what they hope to bring to BloomingOUT.

Our featured artist this week was AGAINST ME!

Credits

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Associate Producers: Grace Thumser and Alex Ashkin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson

Graphic Design: Rachel Sutton

Photography: L. Garrett Studio

 

Tags

Check Also

Bring It On! – October 23, 2017

Tonight’s episode our host Clarence Boone and Roberta Radovich interview with two inspiring Performance Directors …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org