bloomingOUT – JJ Gufreda – February 16, 2017

Join bloomingOUT anchors Colin, Grace, and JP as they welcome JJ Gufreda to the show!

JJ is an author, artist, and playwright. She is the former president of the Indy Rainbow Chamber, and has recently written an article for The Advocate. JJ joins us tonight to talk about her most recent projects and what inspired her to write about the relationship between the LGBTQ+ community and Indiana’s former governor and Vice President-Elect, Mike Pence.

The featured music from tonight’s episode comes from featured artists Iggy Pop and Aye Nako.

Tonight’s episode also features your weekly LGBTQ+ news roundup, and local LGBTQ+ event calendar of upcoming events.

CREDITS

Anchors: Jeff Poling, Colin Shassberger, and Grace Thumser

Guest: JJ Gufreda, Author and Playwright.

Producer: Ryne Shadday

Associate Producer and Board Engineer: Sarah Hetrick

Executive Producer: Joe Crawford

The bloomingOUT theme is an original composition from Aaron Gage.