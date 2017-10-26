Home > Public Affairs > bloomingOUT > bloomingOUT – Doug Bauder – October 26, 2017

bloomingOUT – Doug Bauder – October 26, 2017

October 26, 2017 bloomingOUT, News, Public Affairs 40 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:02:35 — 57.3MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Join BloomingOUT anchors Rachel Jones and Kim Hanh as they catch up on what’s happening in the LGBT community, both locally and globally. Recently Bloomington received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign “Municipal Equality Index.” In addition, issues in Chechnya continue as “pinkwashing” gains attention regarding the Occupied West Bank and Gaza, Israel, and LGBT rights.

During the second half of the show, Doug Bauder, director of the Indiana University LGBTQ+ Culture Center, joins the show. He shares personal stories as well as information regarding the center at IU.

The featured musician this week was Frank Ocean.

Credits

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson

Tags

Check Also

Voices in the Street: “Do you have anything special planned for Halloween?”

Halloween is just around the corner and this begs the question whether you have anything …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org