bloomingOUT – Doug Bauder – October 26, 2017

Join BloomingOUT anchors Rachel Jones and Kim Hanh as they catch up on what’s happening in the LGBT community, both locally and globally. Recently Bloomington received a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign “Municipal Equality Index.” In addition, issues in Chechnya continue as “pinkwashing” gains attention regarding the Occupied West Bank and Gaza, Israel, and LGBT rights.

During the second half of the show, Doug Bauder, director of the Indiana University LGBTQ+ Culture Center, joins the show. He shares personal stories as well as information regarding the center at IU.

The featured musician this week was Frank Ocean.

Credits

Anchors: Kim Kahn and Rachel Jones

Producer: Alex Ashkin

Board Engineer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB News Director: Wes Martin

Original Theme Music: Mikial Robertson