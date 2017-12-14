Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Ross Gay and Kacie Swierk

Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Ross Gay and Kacie Swierk

December 14, 2017

Ross Gay is an award-winning poet, author of the bestselling, “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude.” Kacie Swierk is a multi-talented musician who has released her first album, “This Is Water,” this past summer. The two met this year in one of Ross Gay’s Creative Writing courses at Indiana University. Teacher and pupil find their respective arts have been enhanced by the meeting. Gay and Swierk join Michael Glab, on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

