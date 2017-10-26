Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Mike Trotzke

Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Mike Trotzke

October 26, 2017 DLN Features, News 2 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:48 — 6.0MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Mike Trotzke is the co-founder of Sprout Box, the CEO of Cheddar, and an organizer of The Combine, an annual innovators and entrepreneurs conference here in Bloomington. A young, ambitious business person who’s doing his part to spur the transformation of the Bloomington area, from a high-tech investors’ desert to a lush landscape where startups and investors can thrive. Trotzke is a Bloomington innovator. He joins Michael Glab, on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

Tags

Check Also

Daily Local News – October 26, 2017

President Donald Trump today issued a national health emergency declaration in regards to the nationwide …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org