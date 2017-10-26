Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Mike Trotzke

Mike Trotzke is the co-founder of Sprout Box, the CEO of Cheddar, and an organizer of The Combine, an annual innovators and entrepreneurs conference here in Bloomington. A young, ambitious business person who’s doing his part to spur the transformation of the Bloomington area, from a high-tech investors’ desert to a lush landscape where startups and investors can thrive. Trotzke is a Bloomington innovator. He joins Michael Glab, on this week’s edition of Big Talk.