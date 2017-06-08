Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Emma Johnson

Prisons are a big business in America today. A number of recent books have addressed the burgeoning inmate population as well as the growing proﬁts to be had in what many are calling the “prison industrial complex.” A group of activists in Bloomington hopes to remind us that prison inmates still are human beings and they’ve created the radio program “Kite Line” to do just that. Emma Johnson co-hosts the program along with Mia Beach. The two bring us tales from inside — and outside — the prison walls. Johnson joins Michael Glab on this week’s Big Talk.

