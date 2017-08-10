Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Caty Pilachowski

Caty Pilachowski is one of Indiana University’s top astronomers. She holds the Kirkwood Chair at IU, was a staff member at the National Optical Astronomy Observatories, and is a past president of the American Astronomical Society. She and the rest of the astronomy department are gearing up for the Great American Total Eclipse that will sweep across the nation in the early afternoon of Monday, August 21st. Caty talks about the eclipse and her love for science as she joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.