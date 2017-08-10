Home > News > DLN Features > Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Caty Pilachowski

Big Talk! w/ Michael Glab: Caty Pilachowski

August 10, 2017 DLN Features, News 46 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 8:42 — 8.0MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Caty Pilachowski is one of Indiana University’s top astronomers. She holds the Kirkwood Chair at IU, was a staff member at the National Optical Astronomy Observatories, and is a past president of the American Astronomical Society. She and the rest of the astronomy department are gearing up for the Great American Total Eclipse that will sweep across the nation in the early afternoon of Monday, August 21st. Caty talks about the eclipse and her love for science as she joins Michael Glab on this week’s edition of Big Talk.

Tags

Check Also

bloomingOUT – Monthly News Discussion – August 10, 2017

BloomingOUT anchors Colin Shassberger and Erica Dorsey discuss recent LGBT+ related news in this hour …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org