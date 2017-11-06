Att’y General Sessions Addresses Ten Point Coalition

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 0:37 — 577.5KB)
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions spoke to members of the Ten Point Coalition in Indianapolis today. He was invited by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill.
The Ten Point Coalition aims at reducing violent crime through employment opportunities.
The organization has been lauded by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its work around three Indianapolis neighborhoods.
More than a dozen religious leaders protested Sessions’ speech criticizing his civil rights and humanitarian record.
Vice President Mike Pence addressed the Coalition in August.