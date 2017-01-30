Home > News > Activate! > Activate! – Opportunity House : Jill Argenbreight

Activate! – Opportunity House : Jill Argenbreight

January 30, 2017 Activate!, News 3 Views

This week on Activate!

Opportunity House is a non-profit resale shop that has been serving Monroe County since 1968. This volunteer-run store provides recycled household goods and clothing at great prices, and work in partnership with other Monroe County non-profits to ensure people in the greatest need can shop even if they have no money. In this week’s Activate, Jill Argenbreight shares her passion for working with the “Opps House.” Shoppers and volunteers alike can find more information at the Opportunity House’s website.

That’s this week on Activate! Our weekly segment featuring people working for positive change in the community.

