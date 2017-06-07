Activate! – Bloomington Community Orchard: Stephen Hale

Original Air Date: 6/12/2017

The Bloomington Community Orchard survives and thrives on the hard work of volunteers only. These volunteers, including this week’s subject Stephen Hale, have a powerful vision of what growing and sharing fruit can mean for the community. It can empower people to play a more proactive role in their local food systems, as well as create more food-secure and harvest-filled communities. Hundreds of Bloomington residents commit to this vision, and interlacing education into all aspects of service to the orchard makes it a sustainable—and contagious—vision.

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.

