Home > News > Activate! > Activate! – Bloomington Community Orchard: Stephen Hale
Stephen Hale

Activate! – Bloomington Community Orchard: Stephen Hale

June 7, 2017 Activate!, News 26 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 4:53 — 3.5MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Original Air Date: 6/12/2017
The Bloomington Community Orchard survives and thrives on the hard work of volunteers only. These volunteers, including this week’s subject Stephen Hale, have a powerful vision of what growing and sharing fruit can mean for the community. It can empower people to play a more proactive role in their local food systems, as well as create more food-secure and harvest-filled communities. Hundreds of Bloomington residents commit to this vision, and interlacing education into all aspects of service to the orchard makes it a sustainable—and contagious—vision.

FEATURED ORGANIZATION
Bloomington Community Orchard

FEATURED VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY LINKS
BugFest
PetsAlive Board Members
Arts Fair on the Square

Activate is a co-production of WFHB Community Radio and the City of Bloomington Volunteer Network.
logo banner

Tags

Check Also

Daily Local News, June 7, 2017

A new state law taking effect July 1st will provide criminal immunity to Good Samaritans …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org