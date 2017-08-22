WFHB Top Albums 8.22.17

1. Meklit – When The People Move, The Music Moves Too

2. Randy Newman – Dark Matter

3. This Is The Kit – Moonshine Freeze

4. David Rawlings – Poor David’s Almanack

5. The Accidentals – Odyssey

6. Jason Wilber – Reaction Time

7. Jefferson Street Parade Band – Rival/Viral

8. Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind – Approved By Snakes

9. Lila Downs – Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo

10. Outer Embassy – Outer Embassy

11. The Jerry Douglas Band – What If

12. Amy O – Elastic

13. Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer – Not Dark Yet

14. Bruce Cockburn – Bone on Bone

15. Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface

16. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song

17. Nina Miranda – Freedom of Movement

18. M Gamma – Songs With Una

19. Stanton Moore – With You In Mind

20. Various – Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

21. The Districts – Popular Manipulations

22. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

23. Saint Etienne – Home Counties

24. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder

25. Las Cafeteras – Tastes Like L.A.

26. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock

27. Hard Working Americans – We’re All In This Together

28. Gary Motley – No Reservations Required

29. Cody ChesnuTT – My Love Divine Degree

30. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up

31. Kelley Stoltz – Que Aura

32. Downtown Boys – Cost of Living

33. The Yawpers – Boy In A Well

34. Ray Wylie Hubbard – Tell The Devil I’m Gettin’ There fast As I Can

35. Moot Davis – Hierarchy of Crows

36. Audrey Ochoa Trio – Afterthought

37. Slaid Cleaves – Ghost On The Car Radio

38. Various – Cuba! Cuba!

39. Steelism – Ism

40. Sonny Landreth – Recoded Live In Lafayette

41. Kronos Quartet – Folk Songs

42. Jon Stickley Trio – Maybe Believe

43. Pimps of Joytime – Third Wall Chronicles

44. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines

45. Tristen – Sneaker Waves 46. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound

47. Brent Laidler – No Matter What Noir

48. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…

49. Gracie and Rachel – Gracie and Rachel

50. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!

51. Lo’Jo – Fonetiq Flowers

52. Moon Boots – First Landing

53. Soccer Mommy – Collection

54. Bedouine – Bedouine

55. Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher

56. Jillette Johnson – All I Ever See In You Is Me

57. Tyler Childers – Purgatory

58. Benjamin Gibbard – Bandwagonesque

59. Juanita Stein – America

60. Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons – A Black and Tan Ball

61. Making Movies – I Am Another You

62. Briana Marela – Call It Love

63. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star

64. Gordi – Reservoir

65. Matt Pond P.A. – Still Summer

66. Beach House – B-Sides and Rarities

67. Can – The Singles

68. Beth Ditto – Fake Sugar

69. Charles Lloyd – Passin’ Through

70. Bobby G – Still Standing

71. David Olney – Don’t Try to Fight It

72. Chris Potter – The Dreamer is the Dream

73. Guided By Voices – How Do You Spell Heaven

74. Goldrush – Reach High

75. Whitehorse – Panther In The Dollhouse

76. Dan Auerbach – Waiting On a Song

77. The Parson Red Heads – Blurred Harmony

78. Stone Irr – Sinner

79. Palehound – A Place I’ll Always Go

80. Sun Seeker – Biddeford

81. Peter Himmelman – There Is No Calamity

82. Moby and The Void Pacific Choir – More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse

83. Lo Tom – Lo Tom

84. Toby Foster – 100 Ways

85. Girlpool – Powerplant

86. Elijah Ocean – Elijah Ocean

87. Miranda Lee Richards – Existential Beast

88. Triptides – Afterglow

89. Washed Out – Mister Mellow

90. Randall Bramblett – Juke Joint at the Edge of the World