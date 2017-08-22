WFHB Top Albums 8.22.17

1. Meklit – When The People Move, The Music Moves Too
2. Randy Newman – Dark Matter
3. This Is The Kit – Moonshine Freeze
4. David Rawlings – Poor David’s Almanack
5. The Accidentals – Odyssey
6. Jason Wilber – Reaction Time
7. Jefferson Street Parade Band – Rival/Viral
8. Jason Ricci & The Bad Kind – Approved By Snakes
9. Lila Downs – Salon, Lagrimas, Y Deseo
10. Outer Embassy – Outer Embassy
11. The Jerry Douglas Band – What If
12. Amy O – Elastic
13. Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer – Not Dark Yet
14. Bruce Cockburn – Bone on Bone
15. Manchester Orchestra – A Black Mile To The Surface
16. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song
17. Nina Miranda – Freedom of Movement
18. M Gamma – Songs With Una
19. Stanton Moore – With You In Mind
20. Various – Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
21. The Districts – Popular Manipulations
22. Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
23. Saint Etienne – Home Counties
24. Broken Social Scene – Hug of Thunder
25. Las Cafeteras – Tastes Like L.A.
26. Portugal. The Man – Woodstock
27. Hard Working Americans – We’re All In This Together
28. Gary Motley – No Reservations Required
29. Cody ChesnuTT – My Love Divine Degree
30. Fleet Foxes – Crack-Up
31. Kelley Stoltz – Que Aura
32. Downtown Boys – Cost of Living
33. The Yawpers – Boy In A Well
34. Ray Wylie Hubbard – Tell The Devil I’m Gettin’ There fast As I Can
35. Moot Davis – Hierarchy of Crows
36. Audrey Ochoa Trio – Afterthought
37. Slaid Cleaves – Ghost On The Car Radio
38. Various – Cuba! Cuba!
39. Steelism – Ism
40. Sonny Landreth – Recoded Live In Lafayette
41. Kronos Quartet – Folk Songs
42. Jon Stickley Trio – Maybe Believe
43. Pimps of Joytime – Third Wall Chronicles
44. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz Vs. The Jealous Machines
45. Tristen – Sneaker Waves 46. Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
47. Brent Laidler – No Matter What Noir
48. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…
49. Gracie and Rachel – Gracie and Rachel
50. John Primer & Bob Corritore – Ain’t Nothing You Can Do!
51. Lo’Jo – Fonetiq Flowers
52. Moon Boots – First Landing
53. Soccer Mommy – Collection
54. Bedouine – Bedouine
55. Jen Cloher – Jen Cloher
56. Jillette Johnson – All I Ever See In You Is Me
57. Tyler Childers – Purgatory
58. Benjamin Gibbard – Bandwagonesque
59. Juanita Stein – America
60. Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons – A Black and Tan Ball
61. Making Movies – I Am Another You
62. Briana Marela – Call It Love
63. Shabazz Palaces – Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star
64. Gordi – Reservoir
65. Matt Pond P.A. – Still Summer
66. Beach House – B-Sides and Rarities
67. Can – The Singles
68. Beth Ditto – Fake Sugar
69. Charles Lloyd – Passin’ Through
70. Bobby G – Still Standing
71. David Olney – Don’t Try to Fight It
72. Chris Potter – The Dreamer is the Dream
73. Guided By Voices – How Do You Spell Heaven
74. Goldrush – Reach High
75. Whitehorse – Panther In The Dollhouse
76. Dan Auerbach – Waiting On a Song
77. The Parson Red Heads – Blurred Harmony
78. Stone Irr – Sinner
79. Palehound – A Place I’ll Always Go
80. Sun Seeker – Biddeford
81. Peter Himmelman – There Is No Calamity
82. Moby and The Void Pacific Choir – More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse
83. Lo Tom – Lo Tom
84. Toby Foster – 100 Ways
85. Girlpool – Powerplant
86. Elijah Ocean – Elijah Ocean
87. Miranda Lee Richards – Existential Beast
88. Triptides – Afterglow
89. Washed Out – Mister Mellow
90. Randall Bramblett – Juke Joint at the Edge of the World
WFHB Top Albums 8.22.17
