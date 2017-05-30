WFHB Top Albums 5.30.17

1. Blondie – Pollinator

2. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley

3. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – So It Is

4. Gorillaz – Humanz

5. Kendrick Lamar – Damn

6. Pokey LaFarge – Manic Revelations

7. She-Devils – She-Devils

8. Los Straitjackets – What’s So Funny About…Los Straitjackets

9. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony

10. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child

11. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane

12. Various – Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There

13. Ani DiFranco – Binary

14. North Mississippi Allstars – Prayer For Peace

15. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland

16. Tanika Charles – Soul Run

17. Juana Molina – Halo

18. BoDeans – Thirteen

19. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog

20. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town

21. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone

22. Various – Zaire 74 The African Artists

23. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance

24. Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde

25. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain

26. Hoops – Routines

27. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Sidelong

28. Eyelids – Or

29. Paul Weller – A Kind Revolution

30. Sam Outlaw – Tenderheart

31. Shannon McNally – Black Irish

32. Ozomatli – Non-Stop: Mexico To Jamaica

33. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo

34. Todd Rundgren – White Knight

35. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero

36. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…

37. Sylvan Esso – What Now

38. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free

39. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)

40. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain

41. Benjamin Booker – Witness

42. The Wild Reeds – The World We Built

43. R.L. Boyce – Roll and Tumble

44. Justin Townes Earle – Kids In The Street

45. Pimps of Joytime – Third Wall Chronicles

46. John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies

47. Lord Echo – Harmonies

48. Eric Bibb – Migration Blues

49. Mountain Goats – Goths

50. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some

51. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo

52. Andre Cymone – 1969

53. Overcoats – Young

54. BNQT – Volume 1

55. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown

56. Nick Hakim – Green Twins

57. Nina Miranda – Freedom of Movement

58. Joris Teepe & Don Braden – Conversations

59. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West

60. Slowdive – Slowdive

61. John Moreland – Big Bad Luv

62. Perfume Genius – No Shape

63. The Dustbowl Revival – The Dustbowl Revival

64. Selwyn Birchwood – Pick Your Poison

65. Ray Davies – Americana

66. Terence Blanchard – The Comedian

67. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions

68. Sean Rowe – New Lore

69. Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness

70. JC Brooks – The Neon Jungle

71. Black Angels – Death Song

72. Lauren Barth – Forager

73. Jaime Wyatt – Felony Blues

74. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency

75. Jake Xerxes Fussell – What In The Natural World

76. Battle of Santiago – La Nigra

77. Elliot Moss – Boomerang

78. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle

79. Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir

80. Ask – Discipline & Pressure

81. Courtney Granger – Beneath Still Waters

82. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock

83. Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1

84. Daniel Romano – Pressure

85. Colter Wall – Colter Wall

86. The Mastersons – Transient Lullaby

87. Rev. Sekou – In Times Like These

88. Wonderhills – Wonderhills

89. Afghan Whigs – In Spades

90. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage

91. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly

92. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground

93. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles

94. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes

95. Merge Quintet – Presence