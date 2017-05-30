WFHB Top Albums 5.30.17

1. Blondie – Pollinator
2. Joan Shelley – Joan Shelley
3. Preservation Hall Jazz Band – So It Is
4. Gorillaz – Humanz
5. Kendrick Lamar – Damn
6. Pokey LaFarge – Manic Revelations
7. She-Devils – She-Devils
8. Los Straitjackets – What’s So Funny About…Los Straitjackets
9. Trombone Shorty – Parking Lot Symphony
10. Willie Nelson – God’s Problem Child
11. Alice Coltrane – The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane
12. Various – Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There
13. Ani DiFranco – Binary
14. North Mississippi Allstars – Prayer For Peace
15. Tedeschi Trucks Band – Live From The Fox Oakland
16. Tanika Charles – Soul Run
17. Juana Molina – Halo
18. BoDeans – Thirteen
19. Mac DeMarco – This Old Dog
20. Dan Withered – Stranger In Town
21. Les Amazones d’Afrique – Republique Amazone
22. Various – Zaire 74 The African Artists
23. Opal Fly and Kapow! – Abundance
24. Old Crow Medicine Show – 50 Years of Blonde on Blonde
25. Mipso – Coming Down The Mountain
26. Hoops – Routines
27. Sarah Shook & The Disarmers – Sidelong
28. Eyelids – Or
29. Paul Weller – A Kind Revolution
30. Sam Outlaw – Tenderheart
31. Shannon McNally – Black Irish
32. Ozomatli – Non-Stop: Mexico To Jamaica
33. Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’ – TajMo
34. Todd Rundgren – White Knight
35. Ondatropica – Baile Bucanero
36. Dylan Bishop – The Exciting Sounds of…
37. Sylvan Esso – What Now
38. Chicano Batman – Freedom Is Free
39. Low Cut Connie – Dirty Pictures (Part One)
40. Ha Ha Tonka – Heart-Shaped Mountain
41. Benjamin Booker – Witness
42. The Wild Reeds – The World We Built
43. R.L. Boyce – Roll and Tumble
44. Justin Townes Earle – Kids In The Street
45. Pimps of Joytime – Third Wall Chronicles
46. John Mellencamp – Sad Clowns & Hillbillies
47. Lord Echo – Harmonies
48. Eric Bibb – Migration Blues
49. Mountain Goats – Goths
50. Lillie Mae – Forever And Then Some
51. Paris Combo – Tako Tsubo
52. Andre Cymone – 1969
53. Overcoats – Young
54. BNQT – Volume 1
55. Delta Moon – Cabbagetown
56. Nick Hakim – Green Twins
57. Nina Miranda – Freedom of Movement
58. Joris Teepe & Don Braden – Conversations
59. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives – Way Out West
60. Slowdive – Slowdive
61. John Moreland – Big Bad Luv
62. Perfume Genius – No Shape
63. The Dustbowl Revival – The Dustbowl Revival
64. Selwyn Birchwood – Pick Your Poison
65. Ray Davies – Americana
66. Terence Blanchard – The Comedian
67. Chico Mann & Captain Planet – Night Visions
68. Sean Rowe – New Lore
69. Thurston Moore – Rock N Roll Consciousness
70. JC Brooks – The Neon Jungle
71. Black Angels – Death Song
72. Lauren Barth – Forager
73. Jaime Wyatt – Felony Blues
74. Nattali Rize – Rebel Frequency
75. Jake Xerxes Fussell – What In The Natural World
76. Battle of Santiago – La Nigra
77. Elliot Moss – Boomerang
78. Jeb Loy Nichols – Country Hustle
79. Magnetic Fields – 50 Song Memoir
80. Ask – Discipline & Pressure
81. Courtney Granger – Beneath Still Waters
82. Robyn Hitchcock – Robyn Hitchcock
83. Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 1
84. Daniel Romano – Pressure
85. Colter Wall – Colter Wall
86. The Mastersons – Transient Lullaby
87. Rev. Sekou – In Times Like These
88. Wonderhills – Wonderhills
89. Afghan Whigs – In Spades
90. Joseph Huber – The Suffering Stage
91. Kasey Chambers – Dragonfly
92. Gibson Brothers – In the Ground
93. Malcolm Holcombe – Pretty Little Troubles
94. Matt Urmy – Out of the Ashes
95. Merge Quintet – Presence
WFHB Top Albums 5.30.17
