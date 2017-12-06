WFHB TOP ALBUMS 12.5.17

1. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman
2. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk
3. Kermit Ruffins and Irvin Mayfield – Beautiful World
4. Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black
5. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues
6. Peter Oren – Anthropocene
7. Kim Wilson – Blues and Boogie Vol. 1
8. Yusuf/Cat Stevens – The Laughing Apple
9. Thee Commons – Palenta Sonora
10. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear
11. Larkin Poe – Peach
12. Mickey Hart – Ramu
13. Husker Du – Savage Young Du
14. Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace
15. Morrissey – Low In High School
16. Christian Lopez – Red Arrow
17. Van Morrison – Versatile
18. Little Steven – Soulfire
19. Ikebe Shakedown – The Way Home
20. Angel Olsen – Phases
21. Lizz Wright – Grace
22. Bette Smith – Jetlagger
23. May Erlewine – Mother Lion
24. Anna Tivel – Small Believer
25. Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards – California Calling
26. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – The Luckiest Man
27. Tennis – We Can Die Happy
28. Circuit des Yeux – Reaching For Indigo
29. Boubacar Traore – Dounia Tabolo
30. The Weather Station – The Weather Station
31. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer
32. Rodeola – Night For Days
33. Travis Meadows – First Cigarette
34. Eliana Cuevas – Golpes y Flores
35. Boris McCutcheon – I’m Here. Let Me In.
36. Project Mama Earth & Joss Stone – Mama Earth
37. The Lil Smokies – Changing Shades
38. The Deep Dark Woods – Yarrow
39. Willie Jones III – My Point Is…
40. Ursula 1000 – Galleria
41. Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle – Time Won’t Wait
42. Chris Daniels & The Kings – Blues With Horns
43. Thomm Jutz – Crazy If You Let It
44. Kent Miller Quartet – Minor Step
45. Sugaray Rayford – The World We Live In
46. Billy Strings – Turmoil & Tinfoil
47. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Medicine Songs
48. Beck – Colors
49. Sounding Arrow – Loving Is Breathing
50. Kelela – Take Me Apart
51. Nahko – My Name Is Bear
52. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read
53. Ladama – Ladama
54. Flat Worms – Flat Worms
55. Bill Carter – Bill Carter
56. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train
57. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
58. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice
59. Dhani Harrison – In Parallel
60. Becca Mancari – Good Woman
61. Nora Jane Stuthers – Champion
62. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded
63. Margo Price – All-American Made
64. Odesza – A Moment Apart
65. Tricky – Ununiform
66. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West
67. Turnpike Troubadours – A Long Way From Your Heart
68. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley
69. Whitney Rose – Rule 62
70. Sisters – Wait Don’t Wait
71. Bob Ferrel – Bob Ferrel’s Jazztopia Dream
72. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
73. Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition – Agrima
74. Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly
75. St. Vincent – Masseduction
76. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen
77. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights
78. Torres – Three Futures
79. Kan Wakan – Phantasmagoria
80. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World
81. Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker – SpiderBeetleBee
82. Tyminski – Southern Gothic
83. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley
84. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
85. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless
86. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lives Vol. 1
WFHB TOP ALBUMS 12.5.17
