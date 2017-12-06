WFHB TOP ALBUMS 12.5.17

1. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman

2. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk

3. Kermit Ruffins and Irvin Mayfield – Beautiful World

4. Mavis Staples – If All I Was Was Black

5. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues

6. Peter Oren – Anthropocene

7. Kim Wilson – Blues and Boogie Vol. 1

8. Yusuf/Cat Stevens – The Laughing Apple

9. Thee Commons – Palenta Sonora

10. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear

11. Larkin Poe – Peach

12. Mickey Hart – Ramu

13. Husker Du – Savage Young Du

14. Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace

15. Morrissey – Low In High School

16. Christian Lopez – Red Arrow

17. Van Morrison – Versatile

18. Little Steven – Soulfire

19. Ikebe Shakedown – The Way Home

20. Angel Olsen – Phases

21. Lizz Wright – Grace

22. Bette Smith – Jetlagger

23. May Erlewine – Mother Lion

24. Anna Tivel – Small Believer

25. Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards – California Calling

26. Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters – The Luckiest Man

27. Tennis – We Can Die Happy

28. Circuit des Yeux – Reaching For Indigo

29. Boubacar Traore – Dounia Tabolo

30. The Weather Station – The Weather Station

31. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer

32. Rodeola – Night For Days

33. Travis Meadows – First Cigarette

34. Eliana Cuevas – Golpes y Flores

35. Boris McCutcheon – I’m Here. Let Me In.

36. Project Mama Earth & Joss Stone – Mama Earth

37. The Lil Smokies – Changing Shades

38. The Deep Dark Woods – Yarrow

39. Willie Jones III – My Point Is…

40. Ursula 1000 – Galleria

41. Steve Gulley & New Pinnacle – Time Won’t Wait

42. Chris Daniels & The Kings – Blues With Horns

43. Thomm Jutz – Crazy If You Let It

44. Kent Miller Quartet – Minor Step

45. Sugaray Rayford – The World We Live In

46. Billy Strings – Turmoil & Tinfoil

47. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Medicine Songs

48. Beck – Colors

49. Sounding Arrow – Loving Is Breathing

50. Kelela – Take Me Apart

51. Nahko – My Name Is Bear

52. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read

53. Ladama – Ladama

54. Flat Worms – Flat Worms

55. Bill Carter – Bill Carter

56. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train

57. Robert Plant – Carry Fire

58. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Lice

59. Dhani Harrison – In Parallel

60. Becca Mancari – Good Woman

61. Nora Jane Stuthers – Champion

62. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded

63. Margo Price – All-American Made

64. Odesza – A Moment Apart

65. Tricky – Ununiform

66. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West

67. Turnpike Troubadours – A Long Way From Your Heart

68. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley

69. Whitney Rose – Rule 62

70. Sisters – Wait Don’t Wait

71. Bob Ferrel – Bob Ferrel’s Jazztopia Dream

72. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

73. Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition – Agrima

74. Benjamin Clementine – I Tell A Fly

75. St. Vincent – Masseduction

76. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen

77. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights

78. Torres – Three Futures

79. Kan Wakan – Phantasmagoria

80. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World

81. Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker – SpiderBeetleBee

82. Tyminski – Southern Gothic

83. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley

84. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy

85. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless

86. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lives Vol. 1