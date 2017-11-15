WFHB Top Albums 11.14.17

1. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk
2. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Snakes
3. Ladama – Ladama
4. Margo Price – All-American Made
5. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear
6. Robert Plant – Carry Fire
7. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman
8. St. Vincent – Masseduction
9. Balmorhea – Clear Language
10. Beck – Colors
11. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues
12. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer
13. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone
14. Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol. 1
15. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West
16. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen
17. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers -The Long-Awaited Album
18. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy
19. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind
20. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read
21. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights
22. Nora Jane Stuthers – Champion
23. Destroyer – Ken
24. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded
25. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers
26. Son Little – New Magic
27. Nahko – My Name Is Bear
28. Odesza – A Moment Apart
29. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls
30. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone
31. The Lil Smokies – Changing Shades
32. Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace
33. Bob Ferrel – Bob Ferrel’s Jazztopia Dream
34. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood
35. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley
36. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero
37. Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time
38. Kelela – Take Me Apart
39. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World
40. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust
41. The Weather Station – The Weather Station
42. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless
43. Liam Gallagher – As You Were
44. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers
45. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles
46. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two
47. Cults – Offering
48. Ikebe Shakedown – The Way Home
50. Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards – California Calling
51. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Medicine Songs
52. Dhani Harrison – In Parallel
53. Billy Strings – Turmoil & Tinfoil
54. Anna Tivel – Small Believer
55. Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker – SpiderBeetleBee
56. Tony Allen – The Source
57. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light
58. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train
59. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song
60. Tyminski – Southern Gothic
61. Anouar Brahem – Blue Maqams
62. Lilly Hiatt – Trinity Lane
63. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset
64. Jamila Woods – HEAVN
65. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1
66. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life
67. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry
68. Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps
69. Grooms – Exit Index
70. Kan Wakan – Phantasmagoria
71. Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow
72. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now
73. Joe Henry – Thrum
74. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother
75. The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here?
76. Loney Dear – Loney Dear
77. King Krule – The Ooz
78. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley
79. Great Willow – Find Yourself In Los Angeles
80. Adam Ostrar – Brawls In The Briar
81. Tricky – Ununiform
82. Sherman Holmes – The Richmond Sessions
83. Willie Watson – Folk Singer: Vol.2
84. Bully – Losing
85. Torres – Three Futures
86. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism
87. Alvvays – Antisocialites
88. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood
89. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson
90. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild
