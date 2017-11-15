WFHB Top Albums 11.14.17

1. Bootsy Collins – World Wide Funk

2. Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile – Lotta Sea Snakes

3. Ladama – Ladama

4. Margo Price – All-American Made

5. Curtis Harding – Face Your Fear

6. Robert Plant – Carry Fire

7. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Soul of a Woman

8. St. Vincent – Masseduction

9. Balmorhea – Clear Language

10. Beck – Colors

11. Eilen Jewell – Down Hearted Blues

12. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System – Super Ape Returns To Conquer

13. Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone

14. Langhorne Slim – Lost At Last Vol. 1

15. Samantha Fish – Belle of the West

16. Wailin’ Jennys – Fifteen

17. Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers -The Long-Awaited Album

18. Lydia Loveless – Boy Crazy

19. Shout Out Louds – Ease My Mind

20. Dori Freeman – Letters Never Read

21. Julien Baker – Turn Out The Lights

22. Nora Jane Stuthers – Champion

23. Destroyer – Ken

24. Zion Crossroads – Cross Faded

25. The Barr Brothers – Queens Of The Breakers

26. Son Little – New Magic

27. Nahko – My Name Is Bear

28. Odesza – A Moment Apart

29. Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls – Jon Langford’s Four Lost Souls

30. Jessica Lea Mayfield – Sorry Is Gone

31. The Lil Smokies – Changing Shades

32. Antibalas – Where The Gods Are In Peace

33. Bob Ferrel – Bob Ferrel’s Jazztopia Dream

34. Derek Hoke – Bring The Flood

35. Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn – Echo In The Valley

36. Cut Copy – Haiku From Zero

37. Chris Hillman – Bidin’ My Time

38. Kelela – Take Me Apart

39. Lucinda Williams – This Sweet Old World

40. Mosquitos – Mexican Dust

41. The Weather Station – The Weather Station

42. Ane Brun – Leave Me Breathless

43. Liam Gallagher – As You Were

44. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Dreams and Daggers

45. The Clientele – Music For The Age Of Miracles

46. Amir Elsaffar – Not Two

47. Cults – Offering

48. Ikebe Shakedown – The Way Home

50. Laura Cortese & The Dance Cards – California Calling

51. Buffy Sainte-Marie – Medicine Songs

52. Dhani Harrison – In Parallel

53. Billy Strings – Turmoil & Tinfoil

54. Anna Tivel – Small Believer

55. Bill MacKay and Ryley Walker – SpiderBeetleBee

56. Tony Allen – The Source

57. Stars – There Is No Love In Flourescent Light

58. Johnny Rawls – Waiting For A Train

59. Kacy and Clayton – The Siren’s Song

60. Tyminski – Southern Gothic

61. Anouar Brahem – Blue Maqams

62. Lilly Hiatt – Trinity Lane

63. Midnight Sister – Saturn Over Sunset

64. Jamila Woods – HEAVN

65. Jackie Greene – The Modern Lies Vol. 1

66. Wolf Alice – Visions of Life

67. Wolf Parade – Cry Cry Cry

68. Phoebe Bridgers – Stranger In The Alps

69. Grooms – Exit Index

70. Kan Wakan – Phantasmagoria

71. Hiss Golden Messenger – Hallelujah Anyhow

72. Chris Parker – Moving Forward Now

73. Joe Henry – Thrum

74. Alex Lahey – I Love You Like A Brother

75. The Dream Syndicate – How Did I Find Myself Here?

76. Loney Dear – Loney Dear

77. King Krule – The Ooz

78. Dale Ann Bradley – Dale Ann Bradley

79. Great Willow – Find Yourself In Los Angeles

80. Adam Ostrar – Brawls In The Briar

81. Tricky – Ununiform

82. Sherman Holmes – The Richmond Sessions

83. Willie Watson – Folk Singer: Vol.2

84. Bully – Losing

85. Torres – Three Futures

86. Moses Sumney – Aromanticism

87. Alvvays – Antisocialites

88. Gregg Allman – Southern Blood

89. Ariel Pink – Dedicated to Bobby Jameson

90. The Rural Alberta Advantage – The Wild