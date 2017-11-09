Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – IU Jacobs School of Music Plummer Ensemble

The IU Jacobs School of Music Plummer Ensemble plays modern jazz that blends a number of styles, personal and academic. They take a break for the night from campus and its practice rooms to share their considerable talent on-air. The ensemble is made up of Amanda Gardier (Alto Saxophone), Barclay Moffitt (Tenor Saxophone), Clay Wulbrecht (Piano), Jake Jezioro (Bass) and Sam Bryson (Drums) and are led by Walter Smith III.

Originally Aired: 10/04/17
Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch, Dan Withered

