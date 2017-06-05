Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – Cody Ikerd and The Sidewinders

Local Live – Cody Ikerd and The Sidewinders

June 5, 2017 Local Live 50 Views

Cody Ikerd and The Sidewinders play traditional outlaw country music in the vein of Merle Haggard, whom they covered in their performance. They’ve had the opportunity to open for The Kentucky Headhunters and Nashville’s Mark Collie. The band consists of Cody Ikerd (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Thompson (Lead Guitar), Chuck Crawford (Bass), and Donnie Hill (drums).

1.) Honest Man
2.) So Long I’m Gone
3.) Lovin’ Fever
4.) No Closing Time
5.) Tonight The Bottle Let Me Down (Merle Haggard cover)
6.) Cast No Stone (Cody Jinks)

Originally Aired: 05/31/17
Engineers: Jim Lang, Kate Welch, Dan Withered

