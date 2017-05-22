Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – Blind Uncle Harry

Local Live – Blind Uncle Harry

May 22, 2017 Local Live 60 Views

Blind Uncle Harry are specialists in shredding, sing-alongs and “hillbilly hippy haiku folk rock.” The band sometimes varies in style and size. We were fortunate enough to have Chris Doran and Sadie Dainko stop by the station and offer a musical antidote to these politically poisonous times. In their own words, “just because Donald Trump is president doesn’t mean you’ve gotta be a tool.”

1.) Song for the Revolution
2.) Give Me Your Heart
3.) Indiana
4.) Long, Lonesome Tune
5.) Such is Life Kurt Vonnegut
6.) Cry Me A Rainbow

Originally aired: 5/17/17
Engineers: Dan Withered, Kate Welch

