Local Live – Robert Craven – February 7, 2018

February 28, 2018 Local Live, Music 45 Views

Robert Craven’s solo project layers guitar over backing tracks that he meticulously creates. The electronic tracks are a questionably permanent replacement to having other people play with him. This way he has complete creative control over the music which has allowed him to produce songs much faster than working with a band. Robert also plays with and writes the lyrics for local metal band, Unholy UFO.

 

SET LIST

1.) Red Room

2.) Power Struggle

3.) Changing of the Guard

4.) Leaves are Gone

5.) Ides of March

6.) Drugs for Royals

 

CREDITS

Host: Jessie Grubb

Engineers: Jim Lang, Hannah Bunnell

Executive Producer: Jim Manion

Co-Producers: Jessie Grubb and Jar Turner

