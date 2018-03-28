Local Live – Jessie Chambers – March 28, 2018

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:24 — 34.2MB)
Singer songwriter Jessie Chambers is accompanied by Evan Grant on guitar in this broadcast of Local Live. They perform 5 original tracks plus a mash up. Jessie grew up listening to her parents favorite Motown hits which inspired her own soulful pop music. Besides singing, Jessie studies Gender Studies at IU.
You can find her recordings on soundcloud: soundcloud.com/jessiecchambersmusic4
You can book a slot on Local Live by contacting locallive@wfhb.org
SETLIST
1.) I Waited Forever
2.) Buy You a Drank Mash-up
3.) I Don’t Play Like That
4.) Wrong
5.) Don’t Lose Me
6.) Until the Sunset
CREDITS
Host: Jessie Grubb
Engineers: Hannah Bunnell, Dan Withered
Executive Producer and WFHB Music Director: Jim Manion
Co-Producers: Jar Turner and Jessie Grubb