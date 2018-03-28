Local Live – Jessie Chambers – March 28, 2018

Singer songwriter Jessie Chambers is accompanied by Evan Grant on guitar in this broadcast of Local Live. They perform 5 original tracks plus a mash up. Jessie grew up listening to her parents favorite Motown hits which inspired her own soulful pop music. Besides singing, Jessie studies Gender Studies at IU.

You can find her recordings on soundcloud: soundcloud.com/jessiecchambersmusic4

You can book a slot on Local Live by contacting locallive@wfhb.org

SETLIST

1.) I Waited Forever

2.) Buy You a Drank Mash-up

3.) I Don’t Play Like That

4.) Wrong

5.) Don’t Lose Me

6.) Until the Sunset

CREDITS

Host: Jessie Grubb

Engineers: Hannah Bunnell, Dan Withered

Executive Producer and WFHB Music Director: Jim Manion

Co-Producers: Jar Turner and Jessie Grubb