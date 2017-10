WFHB’s Local Live crew will be broadcasting live jazz from Blockhouse Bar on Wednesday, November 1st, featuring Ben Lumsdaine and his Call & Response House band – Ben Lumsdaine (drums), Evan Main (piano), Philip Wailes (bass), Sophie Faught (tenor saxophone).

Join us at Blockhouse Bar or on the air for two exciting sets of modern jazz, Bloomington style. First set @ 9pm SHARP, second set @ 10:10pm.

Doors open at 8

$5 cover

Blockhouse Bar

205 S College Ave.