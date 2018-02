On Wednesday, February 28 at 3pm, Ani DiFranco will perform live on a WFHB Firehouse Session – before her concert that evening at Bloomington’s Buskirk-Chumley Theater. Ani DiFranco first performed live on WFHB in 1994, when the station presented her in concert at the Waldron Arts Center.

At 4pm on the same day, WFHB will also present a Firehouse Session with Gracie and Rachel, who will be opening for Ani DiFranco at BCT.