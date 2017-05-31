Home > News > Standing Room Only: Student Stories Part Three

Standing Room Only: Student Stories Part Three

In early April, a group of students taught by Rachel Bahr at the The Academy of Science and Entrepreneurship told their stories. Their themes ranged from dealing with a campsite disaster to embracing friendship no matter what. The commonality was that each storyteller learned something new. We hear stories by Trevor Shaw, Emanuel Courter, Amy Martin, Jared Stewart, Payci Wu, Jaylin Boone and Jack Newquist.

