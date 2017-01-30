Home > Music > Saturday's Child > Saturday’s Child with KAIA

Saturday's Child with KAIA

January 30, 2017

Join us at Saturday’s Child with KAIA 11am Feb 11 at the Monroe County History Center. “KAIA is a Bloomington based ensemble performing World Music, Jazz, Spirituals, Original songs, Inprov, and anything else that strikes our fancy.”

