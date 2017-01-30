Join us at Saturday’s Child with KAIA 11am Feb 11 at the Monroe County History Center. “KAIA is a Bloomington based ensemble performing World Music, Jazz, Spirituals, Original songs, Inprov, and anything else that strikes our fancy.”
Join us at Saturday’s Child with KAIA 11am Feb 11 at the Monroe County History Center. “KAIA is a Bloomington based ensemble performing World Music, Jazz, Spirituals, Original songs, Inprov, and anything else that strikes our fancy.”
In today’s Eco Report feature, correspondent Norm Holy brings us a report about the fight …