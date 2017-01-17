Home > News > Daily Local News > Public Safety Tax Won’t Be Magic Bullet in Ellettsville

Public Safety Tax Won’t Be Magic Bullet in Ellettsville

January 17, 2017 Daily Local News, DLN Features, News, Uncategorized 6 Views

Local officials are finding the public safety tax may not fund as many public safety needs as they anticipated. Reporter Sarah Vaughan has more from the Town of Ellettsville.

