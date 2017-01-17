Public Safety Tax Won’t Be Magic Bullet in Ellettsville
January 17, 2017
Daily Local News, DLN Features, News, Uncategorized
6 Views
ellettsville fire department ellettsville police department Ellettsville Town Council Monroe County Public Safety Tax police funding 2017-01-17
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 7:34 — 6.9MB)
Subscribe: iTunes | Android |
Local officials are finding the public safety tax may not fund as many public safety needs as they anticipated. Reporter Sarah Vaughan has more from the Town of Ellettsville.
Check Also
After a decades-long career at IU Bloomington, the university’s provost and executive vice president Lauren …