local live – secret mezzanine

Secret Mezzanine is an alternative rock band based out of Fort Wayne, IN. The band origianlly started as an acoustic duo featuring Robert Greene and Cai Caudill, but expanded to add drummer Jacob Sherfield to the mix. Their album “Passing Dreams” is available on most major music platforms as well as their web site. Robert and Cai will both be attending IU in the fall and are looking forward to continuing with their music.

1.) Electron

2.) Diode

3.) Armchair

4.) First Derivative

5.) Shadow People

6.) Ash to Ash

Air Date: 05/06/2017

Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch, Dan Withered