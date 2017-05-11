Home > Uncategorized > local live – secret mezzanine

local live – secret mezzanine

May 11, 2017 Uncategorized 31 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 37:10 — 34.0MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Secret Mezzanine is an alternative rock band based out of Fort Wayne, IN. The band origianlly started as an acoustic duo featuring Robert Greene and Cai Caudill, but expanded to add drummer Jacob Sherfield to the mix. Their album “Passing Dreams” is available on most major music platforms as well as their web site. Robert and Cai will both be attending IU in the fall and are looking forward to continuing with their music.

1.) Electron
2.) Diode
3.) Armchair
4.) First Derivative
5.) Shadow People
6.) Ash to Ash

Air Date: 05/06/2017
Engineers: Jim Lang, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch, Dan Withered

Check Also

Eco Report – April 13, 2017

Eco Report is a weekly program providing independent media coverage of environmental and ecological issues …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org