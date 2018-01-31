Home > Music > Local Live > Local Live – Mike Piss – January 31, 2018

Local Live – Mike Piss – January 31, 2018

February 21, 2018 Local Live, Music, Uncategorized 67 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 24:03 — 27.1MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Mike Piss formed after Kevin Oliver and Annie Paquette boomeranged back to Bloomington after living in Massachusetts. They both got jobs at Soma where they met fellow barista Lucas Fisher. Kevin and Annie played a show at Lucas’s house before asking him to accompany them on drums. Kevins guitar progressions and lyrics root in 90s alternative and punk while Annie add elements of classic soul on baritone.

 

SET LIST

1.) Pathways to Freedom
2.) Dirt of the Earth
3.) Kleenex
4.) Movin’ Away
5.) Moon Photographer
6.) Rare Sun
7.) Nisqually

 

CREDITS

Engineers: Jim Lang, Hannah Bunnell

Host/Coordinating Producer: Jessie Grubb

Executive Producer and WFHB Music Director: Jim Manion

Assistant Producer: Jar Turner

 

 

Tags

Check Also

WFHB TOP ALBUMS 2.20.18

1. Tune-Yards – I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life 2. Calexico – …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2018 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org