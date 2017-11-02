Home > Uncategorized > Local Live – Fuzzy Bunny Fish Fry

Local Live – Fuzzy Bunny Fish Fry

November 2, 2017

Fuzzy Bunny Fish Fry plays a fun variety of rock, blues, pop, rockabilly, reggae, country, funk and dance music – even a sci – fi space epic instrumental. In a few words, they are a fun rock and roll band. They have a CD named, “Show.” The band members are JT – lead guitar and vocals; Dusty Dawn – drums and vocals; Corbin Collins – bass and vocals; and Kenny Kipp – sax.

1.) Theme Song
2.) Forest Gump
3.) Three Piece Suit
4.) Bride of Frankenstein
5.) Good Cookie
6.) Sleeping Dogs
7.) Reboot

Originally Aired: 10/25/17
Engineers: Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Ilze Akerbergs

