Local Live – Fuzzy Bunny Fish Fry

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:56 — 28.3MB)
Fuzzy Bunny Fish Fry plays a fun variety of rock, blues, pop, rockabilly, reggae, country, funk and dance music – even a sci – fi space epic instrumental. In a few words, they are a fun rock and roll band. They have a CD named, “Show.” The band members are JT – lead guitar and vocals; Dusty Dawn – drums and vocals; Corbin Collins – bass and vocals; and Kenny Kipp – sax.
1.) Theme Song
2.) Forest Gump
3.) Three Piece Suit
4.) Bride of Frankenstein
5.) Good Cookie
6.) Sleeping Dogs
7.) Reboot
Originally Aired: 10/25/17
Engineers: Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Ilze Akerbergs