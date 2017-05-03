Home > Uncategorized > Local Live – Cathy Gutjahr

Local Live – Cathy Gutjahr

May 3, 2017 Uncategorized 13 Views

Cathy Gutjahr (pronounced “gootyar”) is a folk rock singer/songwriter. She plays guitar and sings. Accompanying her were Eli Schille-Hudson on guitar; and Christina Ondrik singing harmonies. Cathy says her inspiration comes from nationally renowned singer/songwriters such as Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Carol King, and John Denver.
1.)You Undo Me
2.)Quiet of the Road
3.)Beautiful Boy
4.)Jumblin’
5.)Waiting
6.)Lay Me Down

Originally Aired 3/22/2017
Engineers: Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch

