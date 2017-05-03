Local Live – Cathy Gutjahr

Cathy Gutjahr (pronounced “gootyar”) is a folk rock singer/songwriter. She plays guitar and sings. Accompanying her were Eli Schille-Hudson on guitar; and Christina Ondrik singing harmonies. Cathy says her inspiration comes from nationally renowned singer/songwriters such as Judy Collins, Joan Baez, Carol King, and John Denver.

1.)You Undo Me

2.)Quiet of the Road

3.)Beautiful Boy

4.)Jumblin’

5.)Waiting

6.)Lay Me Down

Originally Aired 3/22/2017

Engineers: Jim Lang, Dan Withered, Ilze Akerbergs, Kate Welch