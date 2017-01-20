Home > Public Affairs > Hola Bloomington > Hola Bloomington – January 20, 2017

Locutor Carlos Bakota entrevista dos estudiantes de Indiana University Enrique Lopez y William Palomo y una consejera de la Kelly School of Business Carol Maldonado. Ellos nos platican sobre su experiencia en la universidad, como conocieron la comunidad latina y las iniciativas latinos que han creado para apoyar a estudiantes. También hablan sobre la importancia de educar estudiantes sobre la historia de grupos con bajo representación y sus opiniones del nuevo presidente.

Host Carlos Bakota interviews two students from Indiana University and an advisor from the Kelly School of Business. They talk about their experience at Indiana University, how they came to know other cultures and Latino Initiatives that have been created to support students. They also share the importance of learning about underrepresented histories and their reactions to the new president.

