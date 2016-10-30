Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On!- October 30, 2016

Bring It On!- October 30, 2016

October 30, 2017 Bring It On!, Public Affairs, Uncategorized 25 Views

Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 57:28 — 39.5MB)

Subscribe: Android | RSS

With October ending, national American Indian month is approaching.  This November Indiana University will be celebrating Native American Heritage Month with the help of FNECC.  To elaborate on the subject tonight’s hosts Roberta Radovich and Cornelius Wright interview Nicky Belle, director of IU’s First Nations Educational and Cultural Center, Heather Williams, program assistant at the Center, and finally Siobahn Marks, an activist in support of the civil rights of Native Americans.

Credits:

Our show’s executive producer is Clarence Boone

With help from WFHB News Department director Wes Martin

Our news editor is Michael Nowlin.

Tonight’s board engineer was Kirsten Payton

Our original theme music was created by Jamyl Efiom

With additional background tracks by David Baker.

Hosts were Cornelius Wright and Roberta Radovich.

Tags

Check Also

Hola Bloomington- October 27, 2017

Host, Erick Gutierrez and guest Sean McKinney, talk during HOLA Bloomington, Hola Hombre’s – men’s …

MISSION: WFHB exists to provide an open forum for the exchange and discussion of ideas and issues, and to celebrate and increase the local cultural diversity.
VISION: WFHB envisions a sustainable, diverse, participatory multimedia service that contributes to an entertained, informed, and empowered community.
WFHB 91.3 FM | 98.1 Bloomington | 100.7 Nashville | 106.3 Ellettsville
108 W. 4th St. Bloomington, IN 47404 (812) 323-1200
Copyright 2017 Bloomington Community Radio, Inc. | wfhb@wfhb.org