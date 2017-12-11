Home > Public Affairs > Bring It On! > Bring It On! – December 11, 2017

In tonight’s latest feature of “Bring It On!” the hosts William Hosea and Cornelius interview three guests.  The first is the show’s very own Clarence Boone. The other guests are “Bring It On!” contributors Beverly Calender-Anderson and by phone, Amrita Myers.  Tonight’s discussion focuses on the sexual misconduct that has dominated the news for several weeks. Also the opening of the civil rights museum in Jackson, Mississippi then finally the controversial Senate election in Alabama.

Credits:

Our show’s producer is Clarence Boone

With help from WFHB News Department director Wes Martin

Our board engineer is Kirsten Payton

Our original theme music was created by Jamyl Efiom

With additional background tracks by David Baker.

