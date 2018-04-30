Bring It On! – April 30, 2018

Clarence Boone and Cornelius Wright welcome Katie Thompson and Aja Jester.

PART ONE

Clarence and Cornelius are joined by Katie Thompson and Aja Jester, a coach & captain respectively for “Thriving Connections”, the Indiana South Central Community Action Program designed to provide the framework needed to increase the emotional and financial stability of participating families and reduce their use of welfare benefits. They join us to talk about the unique program that helps bring the experience of poverty into the hearts and minds of community members and leaders, with an eye on taking us one step closer to a national commitment to end poverty.

PART TWO

In honor of its 2nd place award under the Best Radio Public Affairs division from the Society of Professional Journalist – Indiana, we present a rebroadcast of our August 28, 2017 interview on the Historical Perspective of Confederate Monuments and the National Debate.

CREDITS

Hosts: Clarence Boone and Cornelius Wright

Bring It On! is produced by Clarence Boone

With help from WFHB News Director Wes Martin

Our Board Engineer is Chris Martin